Texans Predicted to Sign Star WR to Dangerous Contract
The Houston Texans are definitely going to need to pursue some help at wide receiver during the NFL offseason.
Even if Stefon Diggs re-signs with the Texans, they will likely be without Tank Dell for all of 2025 as he recovers from a major knee injury.
Houston may want to explore the free-agent market for an answer, and Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team sees a potential solution: Amari Cooper.
"The Houston Texans were aggressive in improving their wide receiver room in 2024, adding Stefon Diggs to Nico Collins and Tank Dell. But with Diggs and Dell suffering season-ending knee injuries, the group was decimated by the time the playoffs came around," Mosher wrote. "Diggs is a free agent, and Dell will likely miss the entire 2025 season. Amari Cooper could be a suitable option for Houston, especially considering he’s averaged nearly 83 yards per game in his career when playing indoors."
Here's the thing, though: Mosher has the Texans signing Cooper to a two-year, $34 million deal, which is a lot of average annual money for a player who showed massive signs of decline in 2024.
Cooper began this past season with the Cleveland Browns and was traded to the Buffalo Bills in October. In 14 games between both squads, Cooper caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns in what was the least productive campaign of his NFL career.
So, what is just an off year for Cooper? Or is the 30-year-old beginning to rapidly slow down?
It should be noted that the University of Alabama product is just two seasons removed from hauling in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five scores, so perhaps Cooper is a great bounceback candidate.
However, giving the five-time Pro Bowler that type of money over multiple years is risky, especially for a Texans club that does not have much cap space to begin with.