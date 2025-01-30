Houston Texans Predicted to Land High-Impact Defender
The Houston Texans have a lot of areas they could look to improve during the upcoming NFL offseason. On both sides of the football, there are needs that need to be addressed.
Defensively, the Texans could look to add to their line. Bringing in another strong presence in the middle of the defensive line would be a wise investment.
With that in mind, an intriguing projection has been made for them in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Bucky Brooks of NFL.com has released his first mock draft and he has Houston taking Michigan Wolverines' star defensive lineman Kenneth Grant with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round.
"DeMeco Ryans' desire to overwhelm opponents with a deep and talented D-line rotation makes Grant a possibility here," Brooks wrote.
Grant would be a very nice addition for the Texans. He would give them a potential cornerstone to build around if he develops and reaches his full potential.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 340 pounds, Grant is a very intimidating presence on the line. He ended up with 32 tackles, three sacks, and five defended passes for Michigan during the 2024 season.
Clearly, he was a major disruptor on the line this year. He was a major playmaker, but also a leader for the Wolverines' defense.
On the outside looking in, Grant appears to have a game that should translate well to the NFL. His size will be a major bonus, he's ready to play now, and he has an extremely high drive and will to win.
All of that being said, it's clearly way too early to know what's going to happen in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, if Grant is available at No. 25, it seems very likely that Houston will strongly consider him.
After coming up short once again this season, the Texans have work to do and fans should expect to see them have an aggressive approach. They should take the best talent available at No. 25, which Grant could very well end up being.