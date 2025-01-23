Houston Texans Predicted to Part Ways with Two Key WR's
Heading into the NFL offseason, the Houston Texans will have some tough decisions to make. They will also have quite a few questions that need to be answered.
One of the big questions that the team will be facing comes at the wide receiver position.
Stefon Diggs will be coming off an ACL tear and Tank Dell might very well miss the 2025 season due to the gruesome leg injury that he suffered. However, the Texans have to add more talent around star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Does Houston re-sign Diggs? Do they let him walk and try to bring in other wide receivers to replace him? Robert Woods is another name that could end up heading elsewhere this offseason.
With that in mind, a prediction has been made for the future of both Diggs and Woods with the Texans.
Randy Gurzi of ToroTimes has predicted that Houston will part ways with both Diggs and Woods.
If that does end up being the route that the Texans choose to take, how would they give Stroud the weapons that he needs? They could target another wideout in free agency or they could target one in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This scenario would provide even more questions that Houston would need to answer.
Obviously, the upcoming offseason will be full of challenges that the Texans need to manage. The team is not terribly far away from being a serious contender. Figuring out how to take that next step is what the front office has to figure out.
All of that being said, fans should buckle up for what could be a wild offseason. The future at the wide receiver is just one of the questions that the franchise is facing.
Hopefully, Nick Caserio and the front office have a good plan in place to fill in the holes in the roster and upgrade the overall talent level.
Only time will tell, but Houston has been very aggressive in recent years. Nothing different should be expected for the upcoming offseason.