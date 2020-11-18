SI.com
Texans President: Easterby Won't be GM

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - Jack Easterby will not be the general manager of the Houston Texans if you believe one of the longest-tenured members of the organization. 

Texans team president Jamey Rootes made it clear on a Zoom call with season-ticket holders of the team Jack Easterby will not keep his interim title. 

"Jack will not be the general manager of the Houston Texans," he said, according to the Houston Chronicle. "Jack realizes we need personnel expertise to put together the best football team. He doesn’t have enough time in the day. He's working on sports science, working on nutrition. Spread the word. Jack has no intentions of being the general manager."

While he addressed Easterby's potential to be the actual general manager instead of interim, Rootes did leave plenty of questions unanswered. 

While he might not be considered, Easterby's role in helping the team find the next general manager and coach is currently unclear. TexansDaily.com reported Easterby's biographical claims on his experience with coaching searches.

It is also unclear why Easterby, not someone else in the organization's front office like Matt Bazirgan, who is the team's director of player personnel, was given the interim general manager job. 

It stands to reason that Easterby, who is the team's executive vice president of football operations, could remain with the organization but who he answers to and who will answer to him has yet to be defined. It may not be defined until the team hires a new general manager and head coach. 

READ MORE: Crennel Wants Wins but Does He Want the Job?

Rootes, who is promoting his new business book, "The Winning Game Plan: A Proven Leadership Playbook for Continuous Business Success", also addressed the time spent with Bill O'Brien in control of the Texans.

"We gave Bill complete autonomy relative to personnel and that did not work out," he said. The team president said the Texans are looking forward to January when they hire a new coach and general manager."

Rootes would go on to again weigh in on Easterby's future as general manager. 

"I can’t be more clear on that, and this is from Jack: He has no intentions on being the general manager."

That's a key update ... but does Easterby want to hire the next one? As more answers come from various places on the Texans, more questions arise. We'll continue to push for answers.

