Texans Pro Bowl Returner: His Secrets To Success?

Houston Texans Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts was hesitant to spill his secrets to success on Friday.

In Andre Roberts, the Houston Texans acquired one of the NFL's premier return specialists.

A Pro Bowler in each of his last three seasons, one with the New York Jets and two with the Buffalo Bills, and an All-Pro in 2018, Roberts has carved out a niche for himself and dominates in his role.

READ MORE: New Texans WR Anthony Miller: 'I Can Do Everything'

And this streak of awards is something he takes a great deal of pride in.

"As a player you want to make the All-Pro team, and the Pro Bowl is a bonus," Roberts said. "But I take a lot of pride in being the best in the league, and I try to be the top of the league every single year that I'm playing."

So does he have a personal approach to returning? Well...

"Absolutely, but I can't give that away," Roberts said. "Unfortunately, I can't tell you everything, but I do for sure."

That was the theme for the majority of his interview on Friday - 'I'm not giving anything away.'

READ MORE: Texans Camp Notebook: Keke Coutee's Mentor? Dez Bryant

The definition of a journeyman, Roberts is now with his seventh different team in nine years but should be with the Texans until at least 2022, having signed a two-year deal.

As such, he should be around to watch Houston's younger receivers grow in the meantime, headlined by this year's third-round pick Nico Collins.

"Nico is a really good athlete," Roberts said. "He's going to be special when he gets it together. He's coming to a new team, new area, new offense. He still has a lot to learn, but he's a really good athlete, and if he keeps his head down, he's going to be special."

But while fans wait to see how 'special' Collins can become, hopefully, they'll get a glimpse of how special Roberts already is.

CONTINUE READING: Texans' Owens Reveals 'Sick For Simone' Feeling of Olympics Drama