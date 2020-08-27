Texans To Go Ahead With Thursday Scrimmage As Planned

The Houston Texans plan to go ahead with their scrimmage on Thursday evening, with the threat of Hurricane Laura now long passed for the City of Houston.

The scrimmage is scheduled for 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

The team had prepared to cancel the scrimmage due to the threat of the hurricane, preemptively closing their facilities and sending staff and players home until further notice.

“Jack (Easterby, team exec) and I call it ‘stick and move,'' Stick and move, man,” said coach/GM Bill O’Brien on Tuesday. “This is what it is. If we get a hurricane, it’s terrible but we just adjust our schedule and these guys – we’ll have the team ready to go.”

With an abnormal 2020 offseason already in progress, Bill O'Brien and the Texans believe that they need every chance they can get to practice competitive football before their season opener against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on September 10.

“In my opinion, just for our football team, what’s best for our team is to have two of these scrimmages,” said O’Brien. “At least one of these in full pads where we warm-up like a game, we treat it as much like a game as we possibly can. Basically, the logistics of a game. We’re going to try to do it. We’re going to try to keep it for Thursday.”

Now, for the first time this offseason, both sides of the football will finally get to get that work in, before their NFL season kicks off in exactly two weeks' time.

Now, for the first time this offseason, both sides of the football will finally get to get that work in, before their NFL season kicks off in exactly two weeks' time.