Texans Projected To Have 2 Top-5 Picks in 2023 NFL Draft; QB/WR Duo Incoming?

It is safe to say that on the field, things are not going the Houston Texans' way in 2022.

After being in contention in every game they have played this season, the Texans currently sit at 1-4-1, with a handful of blown leads and lost opportunities along the way.

However, that does not mean everything is all doom and gloom for the rebuilding franchise.

In fact, thanks to its offseason trade of former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, Houston is currently in a position to have two top-5 picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

If the season ended today, the Texans would sit with the No. 2 pick, as well as at No. 5, thanks to the Browns' 2-5 overall record.

And based on projections from the Athletic and the Texans' extremely tough remaining schedule, they could very well end up with the No. 1 overall pick.

So if that indeed comes to fruition, which direction could Houston potentially go in with their two picks?

In most mock drafts, the Texans are projected to take Alabama edge rusher, Will Anderson, with their first selection, who is widely considered to be one of the top edge rushing prospects in the last few classes.

So should they land at No. 1, they will have a tough choice to make between Anderson, and Ohio State quarterback, CJ Stroud.

As for the next pick? The Texans could go in numerous directions. Should they take Anderson with their first pick, one of those routes, could be at quarterback, where Alabama's Bryce Young could conceivably still be available.

Should the Texans go with a quarterback with their first pick, defensive linemen Myles Murphy, Jalen Carter and Isaiah Foskey could be considerations.

Another intriguing option, should the Texans end up with CJ Stroud, could be Ohio State Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who already has a tremendous rapport with Stroud.

Through seven games, Stroud has completed 133 of 190 passes for 2,023 yards and 28 touchdowns, with four interceptions. Smith-Njigba has only played in three games this season, with five catches for 43 yards.

However, in 2021, when healthy, he was arguably the best wideout in the country, catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns, and despite the injury, is widely considered the No. 1 receiver in the 2023 class.

And the Texans also just so happen to be in desperate need of a true No. 1 receiver.

Obviously, this is largely dependent on a variety of factors, including whether or not the Texans truly believe in Davis Mills as their future franchise quarterback.

Mills will have the rest of this season to prove that he is.

It will also depend on where the Texans ultimately land, and how high they truly are on Anderson.

Either way, the Texans will have no shortage of options when it comes time for their 2023 draft decisions.

