Texans Projected to Snatch Explosive Playmaker for C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans definitely need to add some more explosive playmakers this offseason, as C.J. Stroud was certainly short on weapons this past year.
While the Texans may struggle to do that in free agency due to a lack of cap room, they could absolutely stock up on pieces in the NFL Draft.
Pro Football Network recently put together a seven-round mock draft, and in the third round, it projects Houston to select Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal.
"Neal’s game would suggest he’s a 190-pound scatback. No, he’s a 215-pound wide zone savant," PFN wrote. "The only thing keeping him from a higher selection is the Jayhawks' wide-open offense that often allowed Neal not to have to think too hard about his landmarks."
Neal is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He also caught 24 passes for 254 yards and a score.
The 21-year-old arrived at Kansas in 2021 and immediately made an impact, logging 707 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.5 yards per attempt. He then proceeded to rattle off three straight seasons of over 1,000 yards rushing, topping out at 1,280 yards in 2023.
What's more, Neal boasted a lifetime average of 5.7 yards per tote throughout his collegiate tenure, achieving over six yards per carry twice with the Jayhawks.
The Texans do have Joe Mixon under contract through the end of 2026, but they could absolutely stand to add a complement for him, and Neal seems like a perfect option.