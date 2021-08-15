Rookies Show Promise In Texans' Preseason Win

Rookies and other recent draftees gained valuable experience for Houston in the preseason opening win at Green Bay

When you open the preseason with a 26-7 win, a number of things probably went well. That was the case Saturday night at Green Bay for the Houston Texans, who saw a numbner of promising performances across that board.

Included were the showings of many of Houston's young players, especially rookies. That's key since the Texans didn't utilize their rookie class much last season.

Given the Texans' murky quarterback situation, there was much interest in the play of rookie quarterback Davis Mills. The third-round pick showed flashes – plenty of arm strength – but was wild at times and made some questionable decisions by throwing into crowds.

The Stanford product finished his NFL debut 11-of-22 passing for 112 yards and one interception. That's a decent start for a QB that could be in a critical role this season.

Fellow third-round rookie Nico Collins had a quiet night at wide receiver, but showed up when it mattered. The wide receiver turned his one target into a 24-yards completion.

Many are excited to see how rookie Brevin Jordan develops, and the tight end made one catch for 11 yards.

Second-year running back Scottie Phillips was Houston's leading rusher with 13 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown in Houston's run-heavy offensive scheme. He added four receptions for 23 yards.

Phillips, undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2020, saw limited game time until late in the year. He showed Saturday what he might offer going forward with an impressive 25-yard run to cap the third quarter.

Undrafted rookie linemen Carson Green and Ryan McCollum both benefited from a limited offensive line hit by three late additions to the Covid-19/reserve list. Green and McCollum saw plenty of action, which can only bolster their chances of making the roster.

Offensive tackle Charlie Heck, last year's fourth-round pick, started against Green Bay, continuing a promising trend this summer that could lead to a more prominent role this season.

Rookie linebacker Garret Wallow recorded three combined tackles. Sixth-rounder Roy Lopez opened a lot of eyes with his first NFL sack late in the game.

Second-year defensive tackle Ross Blacklock showed sparks of promise in coordinator Lovie Smith's new scheme with two solo tackles, while fellow sophomore Jonathan Greenard notched a sack/forced fumble to mark his move to defensive end.

