Texans QB Candidate Fitzpatrick Planning Retirement?

The optimal plan is Deshaun. A alternate plan involving a 38-year-old journeyman? That might not work out, either.

The optimal Houston Texans plan at QB, of course, involves a 25-year-old All-Pro. That isn't working out well right now.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, once upon a time a Texans QB who has spent 16 NFL seasons with eight franchises since leaving Harvard, is now leaning toward retirement, per long-time NFL reporter John Clayton of 104.3 The Fan.

Yes, the return of "Fitzmagic'' himself would be quite the storyline. Having spent one season with the Texans under Bill O'Brien, Fitzpatrick in 2014 battled for the starting job with Ryan Mallett and ultimately made 12 starts, reaching a 6-6 record, including a 3-1 beginning to the year.

He was most recently with the Miami Dolphins, where he split time with former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa.

Clayton reports that the Denver Broncos have contacted Fitzpatrick, and that seems to be the origin of the retirement angle. The Broncos, of course, are also one of the teams jousting for a chance to trade for Watson; Houston continues to insist they will not deal Deshaun.

Miami is also in play for Watson (along with Chicago, Carolina and more) and would likely wish to ship Tua to Houston in exchange.

Meanwhile, in the game of NFL QB Musical Chairs, Dallas' Andy Dalton, Washington Football Team ex Alex Smith, the Chargers' Tyrod Taylor

Fitzpatrick has been a popular figure both on and off the field. He has the personality to draw others in and get everyone around him battling, a trait that would be extremely useful in an unstable Texans locker room.

Maybe the Texans will find that trait in somebody else - ideally, again, with Deshaun Watson, who just happens to have that same popularity and personality.

