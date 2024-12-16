Texans QB C.J. Stroud Turning Page to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
Following the Houston Texans' thrilling victory over the Miami Dolphins, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud reflected on the prospect of facing the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Stroud, whose stellar play has been pivotal in the Texans' remarkable season, shared his thoughts on the challenges and excitement of potentially competing in one of the league's toughest environments.
“Yeah, a lot of respect for those guys, back-to-back champs,” Stroud said while acknowledging the Chiefs' recent dominance. “(Chiefs quarterback) Patrick Mahomes is definitely the best in the league doing it at a very, very high level every year; somebody that I look up to. Just excited to go and line up against him and have an opportunity to play in an environment like that. I heard it's crazy. I'm excited for it, but it's not ever going to be a cake walk. That dude is really good."
Stroud didn’t limit his admiration to Mahomes. Stroud also praised Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a future Hall of Famer known for his ability to dominate in critical moments, and highlighted the underrated strength of Kansas City’s defense.
“[TE Travis] Kelce, somebody I really respect,” Stroud said. “Defense is very, I would say, underrated. [They] kept them in a lot of games and won a lot of games for them and helped them get turnovers and keep the offense to, I think, like under 20 points I believe. A lot of respect for them and excited to have that challenge.”
While Stroud is eager for the opportunity, the Chiefs may face uncertainty at quarterback. Patrick Mahomes recently suffered a high ankle sprain in Kansas City’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Although Mahomes returned to lead his team to victory, he is now listed as week-to-week, and his availability for a potential matchup with Houston remains unclear.
Stroud’s measured and respectful tone reflects his approach throughout the season: a balance of humility and confidence. While the challenge of taking on the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium looms large, the potential absence of Mahomes adds a layer of intrigue to the matchup.
When the Texans meet the Chiefs, it would be an opportunity for Stroud and his young team to prove they belong among the league's elite. Whether Mahomes suits up or not, Stroud’s poise and growing reputation as a clutch performer suggest he won’t back down from the challenge.
As Houston continues its inspiring turnaround season, one thing is clear: Stroud isn’t just looking forward to the opportunity — he’s ready to embrace it.
