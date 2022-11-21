QB Davis Mills: Texans 'Going To Find A Way' After Embarrassing Loss To Commanders

HOUSTON — Week 11 of the 2022 campaign was a dim day for the Houston Texans. From the lack of effort and frustration that led to the Texans' 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders at NRG Stadium, staying optimistic with seven games left in the season could be challenging.

But as one of a handful of Houston's captains, quarterback Davis Mills believes the team's mentality is enough to keep the franchise upbeat.

"Any team is capable of winning in this league," Mills said. "We have a lot of really talented players that know what to do to win games. We just have to put it all together. It's right foot before the left one. We're coming in to get to work, and we're going to go find a way to win games."

Mills believes turnovers and Washington's superior defensive line played significant reasons behind the Texans' unpleasant performance on the offensive side of the ball.

Houston did not reach over 100 yards until midway through the fourth quarter while recording 21 yards on the ground. Mills finished with 169 yards while completing 57.5 percent of his passes, five sacks and a pair of interceptions.

Mills said the confidence of the team isn't shaken after Sunday's performance. But execution remains the Texans' primary emphasis when learning from their embarrassing loss to the Commanders.

"Our guys know what we're capable of," Smith said. "We know how well we can execute when we're doing our jobs right. So, we just have to keep doing it, keep pushing forward, and we're going to find a way."

