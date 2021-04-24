Texans QB Deshaun Watson Case: Both Lawyers Accused Of 'Destroying Evidence'

Lawyers on both sides of the sexual assault charges against Watson are this week accusing the other of destroying evidence.

The very serious matter of the 22 cases pending against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson does not seem like it's going away any time soon. Along with that, unfortunately, the circus atmosphere of the controversy seems to be a permanent factor as well.

Lawyers on both sides of the sexual assault charges are this week accusing the other of destroying evidence.

During a Thursday status conference, Watson attorney Rusty Hardin said that some of the plaintiffs have been destroying or altering evidence. The attorney for the accusers, Tony Buzbee, denied that charge, accusing Hardin of issuing the allegations in order to make headway in the court of public opinion.

Buzbee has also accused Watson of erasing social-media messages he has sent to his accusers.

The judge in the case ruled that both sides are on notice to preserve evidence. But of course, that statement cannot undo what each side has accused the other of already accomplishing.

Buzbee had said that a dozen of the accusers would attend the hearing; instead, reportedly, six women were present. Hardin told the court regarding the 22 plaintiffs that he still cannot properly identify his clients accusers, wishing that Buzbee would provide that information.

Both Houston police and the NFL are involved in an ongoing investigation of the accusations against Watson, who before this turmoil had asked the Texans for a trade.

