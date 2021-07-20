Texans QB Watson Like a 'Horny Teenage Boy' says Attorney Buzbee

Buzbee gets a massage, but in a not-subtle shot at Watson says, "It was professional; I made no weird demands, I didn’t grind around on the table, I never fully disrobed, and I never acted like an entitled, horny, teenage boy.''

The allegedly sordid behavior of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson has again drawn out lawyer Tony Buzbee, who on Monday took a swipe at Watson while the attorney was apparently on his honeymoon.

“I’m not a big spa guy, and I abhor someone I don’t know touching me; but I had been at the beach, and had some time to kill while (wife) Frances had her spa time,” Buzbee posted on social media. “So, at her urging, I had what they call the ‘grounding’ massage here at Amanzoe, for 90 minutes. It was actually nice and relaxing — I fell asleep.

"But note,'' Buzbee continued, "it was professional; I made no weird demands, I didn’t grind around on the table, I never fully disrobed, and I never acted like an entitled, horny, teenage boy.''

We are frankly not especially interested in anything that Buzbee is doing on his honeymoon. No offense to "Frances,'' but we're not interested in her "spa time,'' either. What we are interested in - not just as football followers but also as citizens - is some clarity on whether Watson is actually guilty of the 22 cases of sexual misconduct that Buzbee is handling ... that law-enforcement officials say they are handing ... and that the NFL says it is handling.

"I’m also quite sure Tina, the massage professional, didn’t feel threatened, degraded, or uncomfortable in any way,'' wrote Buzbee, who apparently had a great deal of "time to kill'' (because this is quite a lengthy social-media post.) "Massage therapy is a legit profession made up of trained professionals trying to earn an honest living. That’s how it should be.”

We know that Watson "likes'' the idea of playing in 2021, and we know wants out of Houston (maybe to the Denver Broncos, with the Philadelphia Eagles also interested in a potential trade). We know that the Texans have felt obligated to move on with their roster, and have done so. We know that Watson attorney Rusty Hardin will surely retaliate with a public comment, though maybe not one about his spa preferences.

And what else do we know?

That attorney Tony Buzbee "abhors'' being touched by strangers - a perfect fit in this case packed with strangeness.