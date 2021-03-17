Deshaun Watson Denies Sexual Assault Charge

"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,'' writes Deshaun Watson in response to the allegation

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is denying an allegation in a lawsuit that he committed sexual assault on a female masseuse.

“As a result of a social-media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,'' Watson writes in a social-media post responding to the charge. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.''

The suit was filed Tuesday by the Houston-based Buzbee Law Firm, and announced by attorney Tony Buzbee on social media. Buzbee then told FOX 26 that Watson was receiving a massage from a female and Watson “went too far.”

Buzbee's post, in part: "This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW! Stay tuned for details. LET ME SAY THIS. I’m a Marine. I’m not easily intimidated.''

The social-media response from the Pro Bowl QB Watson, 25, who is in conflict with the Texans and has asked to be traded by Houston, includes his revelation that he rejected "a baseless six-figure settlement demand.''

"The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected,'' Watson writes. "Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”and that this is "about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson Trade Talks To 'Heat Up' For Texans Before Draft