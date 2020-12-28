Texans QB Watson: (But He Shouldn’t)

Texans QB Deshaun Watson: ‘I’m Playing’ In NFL Week 17 (But Houston Should Tell Him He’s Wrong)

Is there a good reason for Deshaun Watson to particulate in the Houston Texans’ meaningless NFL Week 17 season-closer next Sunday?

Watson himself insists there is - and insists he’s playing.

“Yeah, I will,” Watson said of his plan to start for the 4-11 Texans against the playoff-berth-fighting Titans. “I'll play.”

The QB’s elbow, despite getting knocked around in Sunday’s 37-31 loss, is in the right place.

Deshaun’s heart - surely to the pleasure of “trash”-weary teammate J.J. Watt - is also in the right place.

But Deshaun Watson’s head is in the wrong place.

And whoever is in charge around here needs to tell him so.

READ MORE: Scorched Earth: Watt Calls Texans' Effort 'Trash,' Says 'We Stink'

READ MORE: Bengals 37, Texans 31: 11 Takes on Another Late Disaster

“They were just checking it out, just being precautious,” Watson said of the Texans’ in-game medical examination of his elbow, nearly damaged on the final play of the loss, which resulted in a turnover that helped seal yet another loss. “But I'm pretty fine now.”

Watson is, on the whole, more than “fine.” He is Houston’s best player and its most valuable asset. There is ‘mmm invested in him and when this team is looking to hire its new GM and coach, those people will say “yes” largely due to the Texans’ singular strength.

Deshaun Watson.

The “easy answer” is an old-school answer: “Players play.” But in another era (a pre-salary-cap era), there is a more intellectual approach to be taken.

Deshaun Watson shouldn’t be the one to have to make that decision. The Houston Texans should be intellectual enough to make it for him.