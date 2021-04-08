NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Lawyers Ask Court For Names Of Accusers

“Mr. Buzbee is wielding Plaintiff’s anonymity,'' Deshaun Watson's attorney writes, "as a sword instead of a shield.''
Author:
Publish date:

Deshaun Watson's attorneys on Thursday requested to the court that opposing counsel by required to disclose the names of the women accusing him the Houston Texans quarterback of sexual assault and harassment.

Defense attorney Rusty Hardin's filing blasts the women’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, for conducting a “trial by press conference” in a way that he asserts makes it difficult for the defense to respond to the 22 mostly anonymous accusations against him.

Watson and Hardin have both claimed the football star is innocent of any wrongdoing.

“Through the spectacle of the last few weeks,'' Hardin writes in the filing, "Mr. Watson has been unable to responsibly defend himself in the face of overwhelming national media coverage.''

That media coverage - and the court of public opinion - is among the reasons at least four major corporate sponsors of Watson have either severed or altered their relationships.

READ MORE: Sponsors No Longer to Work with Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The defense is aware of the identity of two of the accusers, massage therapists who claim they were "terrorized'' by Watson. One of those women made a request through Buzbee for a $100,000 settlement before filing. The accusers are all officially listed as “Jane Doe” in court documents.

Before this tumult, the Pro Bowler Watson had requested a trade from the Texans - a transaction likely made more difficult because of the legal proceedings - and the aforementioned court of public opinion.

“Mr. Buzbee is wielding Plaintiff’s anonymity,'' Hardin writes, "as a sword instead of a shield.''

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson 'Brought Me Terror': 2 Women Speak Out

deshaun dark
News

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Lawyers Ask Court For Names Of Accusers

VIKINGS
News

Texans Dump D-Lineman, Add Super Bowl Winner: NFL Free Agency Tracker

Deshaun Watson
News

H-E-B No Longer to Work with Texans QB Deshaun Watson

TEXAS
News

Beats by Dre Drops Deal With Texans QB Deshaun Watson Amid Allegations

goodell deshaun
News

'Deeply Disturbing': NFL On Texans QB Watson Allegations

B8E68AF4-21B9-446A-A475-1D1098051937
News

Deshaun Watson Has 'Learned A Lesson,' Texans QB's Lawyer Asserts

deshaun-watson-stuns-in-texans-ot-win
News

'We Were All Deceived': Deshaun Watson Accusers Speak Out Against Texans QB

Andre JOhnson
News

Andre Johnson Rips Texans' Easterby: 'Don't Know Nothing About Football'