Texans QB Deshaun Watson: Still A Top NFL MVP Candidate?

Expectations are low for the Houston Texans in 2021 ... And yet, expectations individually for quarterback Deshaun Watson remains fairly lofty

Expectations are low for the Houston Texans in 2021 ... And yet, expectations individually for quarterback Deshaun Watson remains fairly lofty - especially considering the very unsettled nature of what might be happening to the embattled QB in this upcoming season.

Nevertheless, Watson is a 22/1 favorite to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award for this upcoming season, according to BetOnline.

That's the ninth-best odds among all players, a list topped by fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (5/1), Aaron Rodgers (9/1) and Josh Allen 10/1.

Then a bit later comes a group that puts Watson on the same level with the likes of Russell Wilson of Seattle.

READ MORE: NFL Draft: Best Player Available? What Houston Texans Need

The Texans cannot, frankly, be certain that their quarterback will even be Watson, who first asked to be traded away by Houston and is now embroiled in legal issues due to a series of sexual assault allegations.

Nevertheless ... the odds ...

2021-22 MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes 5/1

Aaron Rodgers 9/1

Josh Allen 10/1

Lamar Jackson 14/1

Matthew Stafford 14/1

Kyler Murray 16/1

Tom Brady 16/1

Dak Prescott 18/1

Deshaun Watson 22/1

Justin Herbert 22/1

Russell Wilson 22/1

Carson Wentz 25/1

Baker Mayfield 33/1

Joe Burrow 33/1

Ryan Tannehill 33/1

Derek Carr 40/1

Derrick Henry 40/1

Jalen Hurts 40/1

Matt Ryan 40/1

Cam Newton 50/1

Christian McCaffrey 50/1

Jameis Winston 50/1

Alvin Kamara 66/1

Ben Roethlisberger 66/1

Kirk Cousins 66/1

Trevor Lawrence 66/1

Tua Tagovailoa 66/1

Dalvin Cook 80/1

Daniel Jones 80/1

Jared Goff 80/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 80/1

Zach Wilson 80/1

Andy Dalton 100/1

Davante Adams 100/1

DeAndre Hopkins 100/1

Drew Lock 100/1

Ryan Fitzpatrick 100/1

Sam Darnold 100/1

Taysom Hill 100/1

Travis Kelce 100/1

Tyreek Hill 100/1

Justin Fields 150/1

Mac Jones 150/1

Stefon Diggs 150/1

Teddy Bridgewater 150/1

Trey Lance 150/1

READ MORE: Texans' McNairs Address Deshaun Watson 'Situation'