Texans QB Deshaun Watson Trade: 8 Teams Wanted In; Which Still Do?

A Texans trade of Deshaun Watson? Which teams were truly in? Which teams still are?

As we reported before the sexual misconduct turmoil, Deshaun Watson was very nearly on the trade block, the Houston Texans privately backing off their "no-way'' stance to begin to field offers.

Watson demanding a trade from the Texans was not well-received by new management ... but the writing was on the wall and the offers were going to represent a "treasure chest.''

Which teams were truly in?

Which teams still are?

According to Houston Chronicle insider John McClain, there were eight teams that showed interest in trading for Watson prior to the allegations, and prior to Houston shutting down any talks because of the shrunken value of the 25-year-old Pro Bowl QB.

Those teams were: the Jets, 49ers, Dolphins, Panthers, Broncos, Patriots, Bears and Washington.

And now what?

We can add the Eagles to the list of suitors ... at some point during that period, in addition to McClain's eight. We can also suggest that Philadelphia remains interested if and when Watson is ever cleared to play again.

But along with the leverage for Houston having faded into limbo, suitors have as well.

The Jets at No. 2 will be taking a QB in this week's NFL Draft.

And so will the 49ers at No. 3.

The Dolphins seem committed to Tua - but were previously willing to include him in a Houston swap.

The Panthers traded for Sam Darnold - not fully prohibiting a return to Watson talks, but making them less likely.

The Broncos remain in the market for improvement.

The Patriots are looking to trade up from 15 in this draft for a QB. And GM Nick Caserio knows their phone number by heart.

The Bears made their commitment to new signee Andy Dalton - again, not necessarily prohibiting talks.

The WFT was interested, but was never going to overpay, and signed Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Houston at one point was likely hoping the "treasure chest'' would mean them getting three first-round picks and more for Watson. Maybe that can still happen. But it won't occur in a way that helps the Texans in this draft, obviously. And it won't occur until the police, the courts and the NFL sort out the allegations against Watson.

READ MORE: NFL Exec 'Praying' For All In Texans QB Deshaun Watson Case