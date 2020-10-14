HOUSTON - The Dallas Cowboys losing Dak Prescott to injury was the buzz around the NFL earlier this week. The injury didn't go unnoticed in Houston which also boasts an exciting passer as well.

Deshaun Watson said he wrote Dak Prescott on Twitter and texted the Cowboys quarterback after he saw the injury occur this past weekend.

"He's probably got so much going on," Watson said. "I didn't have that type of injury but when I had my ACL (problem) there was a lot of people reaching out. The first week is definitely tough. It's only been a couple of days."

Watson wished the best to his fellow signal caller in his recovery.

"Prayers out for him and his family and a speedy recovery for him. I know he's going to come back and have a successful career."

Watson said the next six months would be a tough challenge for Prescott but he knows Dak is the type of person to handle it and he has a great support staff around him.

All injuries are tough, said Watson, who has had two seasons in his football career altered due to ACL injuries, including when his rookie season came to an end in 2017. The Houston quarterback said players are aware their body and health are on the line each play, but they don't think about it.

Despite being aware of the potential reality, Watson said it was tough to see Prescott go down.

"Everyone in the NFL, especially in the quarterback position, is going to lift him up and send our prayers to him,'' Watson said. "Make sure he's good."