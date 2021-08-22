How Much Did Texans Rookie QB Mills Improve vs. Cowboys?

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills had a solid outing against the Dallas Cowboys, improving in just his second game.

NFL preseason games are about working out the kinks, making mistakes, and improving each and every day. And rookie quarterback Davis Mills believes he's doing just that.

On Saturday night, Mills took to the field at AT&T Stadium for just his second NFL appearance, and participated in the Houston Texans' 20-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

In an improved performance compared to last week's at Green Bay, Mills went 10 of 16 for 115 yards, and crucially, zero interceptions.

"My biggest priority out there is protecting the football and making good decisions," Mills said. "Last week versus Green Bay I had a little screen pass that slipped out of my hand that I threw in the dirt. I obviously want that one back. That was a quick thought. Obviously the interception from last week – I had no interceptions this week, so I’m making improvements and I want to keep doing that."

Mills cleaned up some of his issues from Week 1 to 2 - namely accuracy and timing on shorter throws.

And while his second game may not have been mind-blowing ... On the plus side, like last week, Mills showed plenty of arm strength and deep ball accuracy. It cab be argued that he has a habit of fixing immediately from the snap on one receiver, but that's typical rookie stuff.

But, again, going through his progressions is something Mills feels he is improving at on a daily basis.

"I think the offense kind of suits progressions, and these guys are running to the spots we are trying to attack on the defense," Mills said. "If they are open I am going to get them the ball – or at least hope I do. I think a lot of that still goes to in practice, Coach [Pep] Hamilton reps a lot of spot throws in practice, where we are just getting through progressions and making sure we are on time with our eyes and feet, and I think that has helped me a lot."

Mills, a third-rounder from Stanford and the Texans' recent top pick, has the advantage of having veteran Tyrod Taylor ahead of him on the depth chart, meaning there is no immediate pressure to start. Plus, having an experienced and proven QB coach like Hamilton on the staff will help in getting the best out of Mills.

But in the meantime, the importance of preseason reps for the rookie cannot be underestimated. And while it's still very early on, the steps forward are there to see.

