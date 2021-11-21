Vet QB Sparks Texans' Titanic Upset

Tyrod Taylor walked off the field disappointed in himself at Hard Rock Stadium two weeks ago. It's hard not to say he underachieved in a 17-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins, in which he threw three interceptions.

Taylor took the bye week to get his mind right. Most of the Houston Texans players likely did. It showed on Sunday away from NRG Stadium in a 22-13 upset over the Tennessee Titans.

The defense did its job, but so did Taylor in more ways than one.

After 63 days without finding the end zone outside the 713 area code, Houston (2-8) trusted its quarterback to carry the load. Taylor would pile drive his way forward in the second quarter to score a 7-yard touchdown, giving the Texans a shocking 12-0 lead.

In the third quarter Taylor trusted his legs again, this time from five yards out without the flare of flying through the air. The 5-yard TD run was Taylor's third of the season, and extended Houston's lead to 19.

Taylor finished 14 of 24 passing for only 107 yards and a passer rating of 69.3. More than anything, Houston picked up its first win since Week 1, moving out of fourth place in the AFC South standings.

It's not as if Taylor didn't have help from the defense. Titans' quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a career-high four interceptions — two by cornerback Desmond King. The Tennessee (8-3) gunslinger threw for 323 yards and a touchdown as well, but the Titans continually gave this game to Houston via mistakes and turnovers.

The ground game, which has been a staple of Tennessee's offense since the arrival of coach Mike Vrabel, was limited to a mere 103 yards. Veteran Adrian Peterson and Dontrell Hilliard each finished with over 30 yards on the afternoon, but the team averaged 4.1 yards per play.

Taylor was far from perfect. There were multiple occasions where wide-open receivers were overthrown and plays that should have gone for bigger gains were limited to short plays.

A win though is a win, and this one is the biggest shocker of the NFL season. Houston and its fan base will take that every day of the week and twice on Sundays.