Texans O-Line Sees Title Path With QB Watson

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard speaks out on quarterback Deshaun Watson and how with him running the show, there is always a chance.

Sitting third in the AFC South with a 4-7 record and changes brewing, it would be easy for Houston Texans players to get overwhelmed.

But that's not the vibe from right tackle Tytus Howard, as the second-year starter seems cool, calm and collected, confident in the knowledge that when playing alongside quarterback Deshaun Watson, there's always a chance.

"There’s always a ... play and the guy beats you and then you’re like, ‘Dang, I think this might be a sack.’ Then Deshaun breaks it and then makes a play," said Howard.

"Then you’ll be like, ‘If I can be the best version of myself for this team, I know this guy here can lead us to championships when we’re playing our best football.’ To play in front and block for a guy like that, I’m glad to be a part of this organization."

Despite Houston's record, Watson has arguably been playing the best all-around football of his career. The former Clemson standout has continued to make lemonade out of lemon peel in recent weeks, with wide receivers dropping passes, running backs not producing, and the offensive line regressing of late.

Howard himself has had a decent year and has shown plenty to prove to the organization that drafting him will pay off in the long run, whether that's in shutting out Jadeveon Clowney against the Tennessee Titans, or bulldozing Akiem Hicks against the Chicago Bears just last week.

"I think my pass protection has gotten a lot better this season," said Howard. "Being able to sustain blocks throughout a whole drive, keep guys off of 4 (Watson). I think as the season went along I got better and better each week."

And the key to keeping guys off of Watson? According to Howard, the recipe is simple.

"Basically, it’s the same thing every week, to be honest. Just win the one-on-ones," said Howard. "If we can win the one-one-ones and give Deshaun enough time to read the defense, we’re going to make some plays."

Watson is an MVP-caliber player who has the innate ability to get the best out of every weapon around him, whether it's a guy he's played with since Day 1 or someone who has just been brought off the practice squad. His ability to raise the levels of those around him is hard to find, and clearly brings with it an inherent confidence boost that their offensive production will not falter regardless of who's in the lineup.

"We have some receivers who are going to go get it even though we don’t have guys like Will (Fuller V), who’s not here," said Howard. "We’ve got Brandin (Cooks). We’ve got Chad (Hansen). We’ve got Keke (Coutee). Kahale’s (Warring) been playing. We’ve got Darren (Fells). We’ve got guys who can make plays. If we can win the one-on-ones up front and give him just enough time to read the defense and pick them apart, we’re going to be fine."

Heading into this Sunday Week 15 NFL matchup at the Indianapolis Colts, the Texans' offensive line will have a tough time winning the one-on-ones against such a talented front seven.

But as Howard insists, with Watson at the helm, "We're going to be fine."