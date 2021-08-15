Texans Recap: Rookie QB Davis Mills Up-And-Down In NFL debut

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Eyes darting, reading the defense on the fly and looking confident in the pocket, Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills rifled a throw over the middle to rookie wide receiver Nico Collins.

Mills delivered some sharp throws with a relatively high degree of difficulty where he displayed accuracy and timing, including a 15-yard strike on the sideline to veteran wide receiver Chris Conley.

Although Mills had some encouraging moments in his first NFL preseason game Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the strong-armed third-round draft pick from Stanford also had too many of the inconsistent moments of a rookie as he was inaccurate on some throws and squandered a prime red-zone scoring opportunity.

Trying to force the football to tight end Kahale Warring, Mills was intercepted by Packers safety Kabion Ento at the Packers' 4-yard line. Mills completed just half of his throws, going 11 for 22 for 112 yards and a 48.1 passer rating.

Mills was sacked by linebacker Oren Burks on his opening drive and went three-and-out on his first two drives. Mills found a rhythm at times, including his 17-yard pass to Keke Coutee, a 24-yarder to Collins and a 13-yard play to Anthony Miller.

“Well, the positive takeaway is we did get a touchdown with one of the drives, but the negative is that when we get in the red zone, we’ve got to have touchdowns," Texans coach David Culley said at halftime. "We can’t have field goals and we can’t have turnovers. That’s not good football, and eventually in the long run, that will come back and haunt you.”



Mills has bounced back from a five-interception practice at training camp during which he struggled in a red-zone drill and had one pass returned for a touchdown by safety Justin Reid.

During practice this week, Mills showed improved command of the offense, confidence and accuracy. A former blue-chip recruit from Atlanta, Mills is keeping the ups and downs in perspective.

“Something that always stuck with me is the little quote: It's never as bad as you think it is, and it's never as good as you think it is," Mills said this week. "I try to keep my head up and just continually improve.

“One of the things I've always tried to pride myself that I'm a confident person, and you kind of have to be as a quarterback. You can't let those little mistakes faze you. The biggest thing on my mind is the next play, and that's the only thing that matters. You have somewhat of freedom because it's early on, but it's a tough business. Obviously, I want to protect the football.”

Although veteran Tyrod Taylor is slated to be the starting quarterback for the Texans, how Mills adapts to the NFL is a major point of emphasis for the Texans as they only have Taylor under a one-year contract and disgruntled and embattled Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson has issued a standing trade request.

“He’s doing a good job,” defensive tackle Vincent Taylor said Wednesday. “He’s just got to keep coming out here and keep doing what he’s doing, doing what the coaches are asking him to do, and it’s going to help the team.”

Signed to a four-year contract worth $5.22 million that includes a $1.157 million signing bonus, Mills had just 11 starts in college due to a knee injury. Playing in just five games last season, he was an honorable-mention All-Pac-12 selection who passed for 1,508 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He set a single-game school record with a 504-yard performance against Washington State. As a sophomore, he passed for 1,960 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

“That he has the right stuff that a quarterback has to have because there's going to be bad plays,” Culley said earlier this week. “Not only going to be bad plays, but there will be bad series. He would be a good fit in any offense from the standpoint in this league. We knew when we drafted him what we were getting. He hasn't not shown those things we felt like he was going to be, and he's progressing every day and getting there.”

While Mills learns on the job, he leans on Culley, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton and his fellow quarterbacks. That includes gaining information from Watson, who led the NFL in passing yardage last season.

“He's helped out a lot with what he's done with me,” Mills said of Watson. “Any questions I have, like the other guys too, he's an open book, and he's taught me a lot.”

Houston has no intention of starting Mills as of now. This year, it'll be about evaluating him and determining whether he’s their future franchise quarterback or if they should draft one in the first round in the 2022 NFL draft.

Mills’ arm strength, size and classic throwing mechanics are rare and intriguing enough that several NFL general managers and scouts have stated privately he would have likely been a high first-round draft pick next year if he had remained at Stanford for his senior year.

“I think I've done pretty well so far,” Mills said. “ Obviously, there's still a lot to learn. It's a new offense for me. So I'm just trying to study as much as I can, learn from the older guys, and pick up and improve every day.”

The Texans will head back on the road next week to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys in their second preseason game.

