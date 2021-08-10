Texans Preseason Opener: GM Reveals Deshaun Watson's Status

As of Tuesday, the troubled quarterback will not play Saturday night in Green Bay

HOUSTON - - Deshaun Watson might be back with the Houston Texans, but what will be his status for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers?

For now, it’s not looking good.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said he does not expect Watson to travel for the team’s first preseason game this Saturday at Lambeau Field. This means Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills would likely see the most reps.

“I don’t expect him to play,” Caserio told Sports Radio 610 on Tuesday morning.

Texans coach David Culley later confirmed Watson was unlikely to play against Green Bay “based off the fact the limited reps” he’s had in practice.

Of course, there are other reasons involved, too.

Watson missed most of last week after leaving practice prior to pads with a foot/ankle injury.

Additionally, as TexansDaily.com has reported, Watson is for the most part in attendance to avoid NFL fines and agreeing to do some work to avoid being accused of insubordination.

For the most part, Watson has stood on the sideline for team drills and only worked out during individual sessions. Taylor, Mills and veteran backup Jeff Driskel have taken the majority of the snaps during seven-on-seven and full-team drills.

On Monday, Watson began handing-off to running backs and throwing to receivers against defensive backs in one-on-one sessions. Immediately after, he left the practice for the locker room. He later he returned, but with pads off and a towel over his head as he watched drills from behind the offense.

Sources tell us that despite reports suggesting the idea of reconciliation, Watson is still looking to be traded.

Watson still is facing 22 civil lawsuits of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. There is no timetable on when his legal cases could be resolved.

TexansDaily.com will continue to keep you up to date with everything Watson happening in training camp.