No Deshaun at Practice; No Explanation From Texans

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans began practice Tuesday morning with the chance to improve. It marked the first day of padded practice, and an opportunity for those fighting for a roster spot to pull ahead and impress.

Maybe they did, but that wasn't the focus. It was back on Deshaun Watson, who did not show during the two-hours workout outside the Houston Methodist Training Complex.

Watson, who still is seeking a trade, was last seen on Monday being attended to by the training staff for his ankle. He would later return to the field, but only watching from the sidelines and away from other players.

When asked about Watson after Tuesday's practice, Texans head coach David Culley declined to give specifics. Was it an injury? A trade? Was he even at the complex?

“We’re day to day with it,” Culley said. “The only thing that’s changed from that standpoint is we make decisions every day based on what’s best for our team. I’m going to leave it at that. There’s nothing new on Deshaun.”

Watson's status with the organization has become interesting entering Wednesday. Had he have been away from the complex during practice time — or treatment for his ankle away from the facility — the league would fine him $50,000.

Last Sunday, Watson reported to camp to avoid the fines.

So far, practice has been limited at best for Watson as he awaits to find his status with the league this fall. Outside of individual drills during quarterback practice or with wide receivers, he has yet to take a snap under center.

Watson still is facing 22 civil lawsuits of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. The NFL is continuing its ongoing investigation against the league's personal conduct policy. This could be a factor against Houston and general manager Nick Caserio moving him before the start of the season.

