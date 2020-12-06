Following the Houston Texans' fourth-quarter offensive turnover against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Deshaun Watson sat motionless on the bench, a towel draped over his head as the clock ran down. And following this 26-20 loss, the Pro Bowler's message was clear: "This sh-- hurts; I'm tired of losing."

"I was just disappointed for the whole city, honestly," said Watson. "That's why I was sitting on the bench, cause we were so close and we've been so close these last four years since I've been here ..."

This loss will be a particularly tough pill to swallow given that they were just two yards away from tying and potentially winning the game - before center Nick Martin's inaccurate shotgun snap caused a Texans turnover to seal the game for Indy with just under a minute and a half remaining.

"I should have just caught the ball," said Watson. "I know it was a little low and hot, but for me, I take big pride in just catching every snap regardless of where it is and how fast it is. "

The Texans may now be 4-8, but this is far from an accurate representation of how Watson has been performing. On course for a career year, Watson has looked more comfortable reading defenses, making decisions, and keeping the football safe.''

However, it seems that regardless of how well Watson plays, luck simply hasn't been on his side this year. And these losses clearly take their toll on the former Clemson star.

"All of them are tough," said Watson. "You try to hold so much weight on your shoulders, where it just becomes a breaking point. Like I always preach: My standard is trying to be legendary and I'm working towards it."

Already a legend as far as many Houstonians are concerned, Watson finished Sunday 26 of 38 for 341 passing yards, 38 rushing yards, and one touchdown is impressive enough. All this, despite working without suspended wide receiver Will Fuller and injured receiver Randall Cobb.

Backup receiver Keke Coutee finished eight receptions for 141-yards in what was only his fourth game of the season. Meanwhile, practice squad wideout Chad Hansen had a career game in his first NFL appearance since 2017, finishing with 101-yards on five receptions.

But Watson didn't seem as surprised as many watching by their strong performances.

"It was huge, I trust Chad, I trust Keke," said Watson. "Everywhere I went this summer Chad was there, Keke was there, Stevie (Mitchell) was there, all those guys were with us."

However, regardless of how well Watson and his receivers played, this loss will forever be remembered for that painful final Texans drive. But as far as Watson is concerned, this is far from the end.

"We just can't for some reason, haven't gotten over that stepping stone, but one day we will for sure,'' he said. "I promise you that."