Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has won FedEx Air Player of the Week following his outstanding performance during their Week 11 27-20 victory over the New England Patriots. Watson was nominated alongside Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Clemson star had his best game of the season to date completing 28 of 37 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Watson also ran for 36 yards and a touchdown as the Texans managed an unexpected win against Bill Belichick's Patriots.

His excellent performance was highlighted by his bullish touchdown run, plowing his way through Patriots defenders on the goal line, in a style eerily reminiscent of Houston footballing legend Earl Campbell.

Watson was aided by offensive coordinator Tim Kelly who put Watson first and the run game second, playing to the strengths of this offense.

Expertly spreading the ball around, Houston had three receivers with 80 or more receiving yards thanks to Watson who hit nine targets on the day.

Said coach Romeo Crennel: 'If we give Deshaun (Watson) time, he can complete it anywhere. If he is protected and has time for guys to get open, he can hit them.”

Watson will now help the Texans face off against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field at 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving.