SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Deshaun Nominated For Player Of The Week

Anthony R Wood

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week following his outstanding performance during their Week 11 27-20 victory over the New England Patriots. Watson has been nominated alongside Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

READ MORE: Texans 27, Patriots 20: 11 Takes on Watson's Wild Day

The former Clemson star had his best game of the season to date completing 28 of 37 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Watson also ran for 36 yards and a touchdown as the Texans managed an unexpected win against Bill Belichick's Patriots. 

His excellent performance was highlighted by his bullish touchdown run, plowing his way through Patriots defenders on the goal line, in a style eerily reminiscent of Houston footballing legend Earl Campbell.

Watson was aided by offensive coordinator Tim Kelly who put Watson first and the run game second, playing to the strengths of this offense. 

READ MORE: Texans Lose A Defensive Starter; Time for New Pass-Catching Help?

Expertly spreading the ball around, Houston had three receivers with 80 or more receiving yards thanks to Watson who hit nine targets on the day.

Said coach Romeo Crennel: 'If we give Deshaun (Watson) time, he can complete it anywhere. If he is protected and has time for guys to get open, he can hit them.”

Texans fans can vote for Watson to be the FedEx Air Player of the Week at NFL.com/FedEx or by visiting their Twitter poll. 

READ MORE: Texans Claim Former Patriots Lineman

Votes close at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday, less than 24-hours before the Texans face off against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Claim Former Patriots Lineman

The Houston Texans added some depth while getting a look at the potential of a young offensive lineman.

CodyStoots

Texans Lose A Defensive Starter; Time for New Pass-Catching Help?

The Houston Texans lost one of their 2020 surprises to injury in the win over the New England Patriots while two more players are ailing on the short week.

CodyStoots

Texans Future Talent a Little Brighter After Patriots Win

The Houston Texans, in their win over the Patriots, got big efforts from players who must be key contributors over the next few seasons. Is the future now just a bit brighter?

CodyStoots

Texans 27, Patriots 20: Defying The Odds In Tight Victory

The Texans defied the odds to prevent a third straight win for the New England Patriots as Houston marked the opening of the roof at NRG Stadium with a 27-20 victory.

Anthony R Wood

Texans 27, Patriots 20: 11 Takes on Watson's Wild Day

The Houston Texans defense started slow but stopped the Patriots late to preserve the big day of offense by Deshaun Watson.

CodyStoots

Texans Inactives: Tunsil OUT vs. Patriots

The Houston Texans will be without Laremy Tunsil due to a non-COVID illness, but get back some defensive line help fir Patriots game

CodyStoots

Inside The AFC South: Good Calls

For the Week 11 edition of Inside the Houston Texans & AFC South, we look at the best coaching decisions from each team this season.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Elevate LB to Roster, Add RB Reinforcement

The Houston Texans elevated some depth on defense from the practice squad and strengthened their offense ahead of the game with the Patriots

CodyStoots

Injury Report: Texans Vet Getting Season-Ending Surgery

As the Houston Texans prepare to host the New England Patriots on Sunday, the two teams have a combined 22 players listed as questionable - and a Houston vet is going to be lost for the season

Anthony R Wood

Do Texans Have a Tunsil Problem?

The Houston Texans could be without Laremy Tunsil on Sunday against the Patriots, and their options to replace him are limited.

CodyStoots