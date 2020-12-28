Texans RB David Johnson Joins Alvin Kamara As NFL Award Nominee

During the Houston Texans' 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, running back David Johnson finally hit triple-figures rushing as he finds his feet - And now he joins Alvin Kamara as an NFL Award nominee

Another day and another last-minute loss for the Houston Texans as they fell 37-31 to the Cincinnati Bengals. However, amidst the chaos and negative headlines that will come out of Sunday's 11th loss of the year for Houston, running back David Johnson finally showed Texans fans what he is capable of.

It counts for something. And so does a piece of Monday news, as David is a nominee for the NFL FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week Award.

Johnson's competition: San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson was good, as he rushed for 183 yards on 22 carries Sunday. And New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was ... wow. ... as he rushed for 155 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries.

In the case of Johnson, this marks a high point.

The sixth-year former All-Pro has struggled since being acquired via the infamous DeAndre Hopkins trade with the Arizona Cardinals. But after he hit triple-digits (106) receiving last week for the first time this season, it seems his rhythm is beginning to return, rushing for over 100-plus yards (128) for the first time with his new team.

Johnson finished the game with 139 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, which included a highlight-reel worthy 48-yard rush.

The 29-year old is now at 607 rushing yards and 278 receiving through 11 appearances this season.

His drastic improvement this week coincided with a number of injury-forced changes on the offensive line, with left tackle Laremy Tunsil and left guard Brent Qvale both leaving the Bengals game during the first half. And with right tackle Tytus Howard already on injured reserve, it was down to backups Roderick Johnson, Max Scharping and rookie Charlie Heck to step-up, and for the most part, they succeeded.

If nothing else, their run blocking did improve as the game went on, allowing Johnson to show some of the ability that caused him to become both a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro back in 2016.

It may be far too late to have any meaningful impact on Houston's 2020 season, but perhaps this can be the platform from which David Johnson's career in the Lone Star State finally is built. At least, for now, he deserves credit for doing his part to put some distance between himself and the failed Hopkins trade.