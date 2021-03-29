Texans RB Johnson: New Guys Push Run Game From 'Tough' To 'Great'

David Johnson is confident in the Texans' running back game will be 'great' in 2021

HOUSTON - David Johnson is excited to return to the Houston Texans for the 2021 season. One season after joining the squad from the Arizona Cardinals, here's hoping he can build off his final two games in the 2020 season.

Johnson won't be the only addition to the backfield for new head coach David Culley's new scheme. The Texans added both Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay to bolster the production that was limited last season.

Although it could hurt his overall numbers, Johnson believes their additions can help Houston thrive next year.

“Honestly, I think it will be great," Johnson told reporters Monday. "I think it will be great for us because it will help us all stay healthy and play in this long season, now hearing that they’re going to add another game to the season. I think it will be great for us, like you said, having veteran guys. That way we can all play together and it won’t be a lot of learning to be a professional athlete."

Lindsay, who started his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Denver, agreed to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million. Hoping to rebound after an injured-plagued season in 2020, Lindsay could rebound back to his top 10 status in a new city.

As for Ingram, expect him to play the veteran leader similar to his role with the Baltimore Ravens. Rejoining the likes of Culley, who was hired to be the team's fourth full-time head coach, Ingram has also seen first-hand what impact the 65-year-old coach can make on a roster.

In Baltimore, Ingram helped the Ravens transform into a top-tier run game for the past two seasons. Since 2019, Baltimore has led the NFL in rushing, averaging over 190 yards per game and tallying over 3,000 yards on the year.

Houston struggled to emulate their top 10 rushing attack from 2019 with Johnson as the lead back, ranking 31st among active teams in yards per game on the way to a 4-12 record.

"It was a tough running game last year and hopefully we can all, all three of us, can contribute and get this thing going,” Johnson said.

Last season, Johnson only played in 12 games due to injuries. He finished with a team-high 691 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. He also caught 33 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

