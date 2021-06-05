Texans RB Ingram Joins MLS Soccer Ownership Group

Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram appears to have one eye in the backfield and the other on the future with MLS side. The veteran Pro Bowler announced he has joined their ownership group as an investor of the D.C. United.

"D.C. United are a club rich with tradition and ripe with promise. I am excited about the recent investments the club has made to build towards a sustainable future and the decisions they have taken at the leadership level both on and off the pitch. Additionally, the club’s values have been on full display recently and they align with my beliefs," said Ingram per an official statement. "I’ve spent quite a bit of time in the DMV as a professional athlete as well as had the fortune of attending D.C. United matches and the passion of the sporting community and fanbase here is second to none. I look forward to playing an active role in the ownership group to help our club compete for more major trophies and deepen our impact in the community."

Ingram spoke of his love for soccer beginning when he played when he was younger, playing FIFA over the years. He also attended the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, which only furthered his passion on the pitch.

Ever the competitor, Ingram made his goal for this team loud and clear.

"I just want to be an asset to the organization, a breath of fresh air to the organization, and just help us be champions," said Ingram in an interview with Claudia Pagan.

Ingram is no stranger to working within a championship culture having won a National Championship while with Alabama, three NFL postseason games to date, and reaching three Pro Bowls.

Who knows? Perhaps once his time with the Texans has come to an end, we might see Ingram try his luck on the other kind of football field.

