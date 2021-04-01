Texans RB Ingram On QB Taylor: 'He's A Baller'

Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram discusses possible starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who he described as "a baller."

Running back Mark Ingram spoke highly of his possible starting quarterback for the upcoming season Tyrod Taylor.

"He's a baller," said Ingram on Tuesday in his first media visit as a member of the Houston Texans. "He's a winner, he scraps. And he's a fighter. He appreciates the professionalism it takes to be at this level and have a long career."

Ingram and Taylor, both 31, have yet to play together and should both be exciting - or, at least, interesting - to watch in 2021.

One of a trio of former Pro Bowl backs on the current roster, Ingram should feature heavily alongside David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay in the Texans offense. Meanwhile, with Deshaun Watson's Texans career in limbo, Taylor must be prepared to start, with Ryan Finley backing him up.

And evidently, Ingram is pumped for the opportunity to play alongside the former LA Chargers quarterback.

"Every time (Taylor) gets his opportunity he helps his team," said Ingram.

"Every time he gets the opportunity to play, he shows out. You've got to respect that. And as a player, watching him over all these years, even from back in college I've always respected his game, I've always respected his approach to the game, his professionalism, his desire to want to get better, his desire to want to win, his desire to want to be the best. "

Having played for Texans head coach David Culley while in Buffalo, Taylor should be a good fit in Houston. His abilities as a mobile quarterback will work well in offensive coordinator Tim Kelly's scheme while QB coach Pep Hamilton, with whom Taylor also worked in LA, logically should be able to get the best out of the veteran signal-caller.

Ingram is ready for it.

