Houston Texans RB Nick Chubb Provides Update on His Health

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb has provided an update on his health.

Ben Cooper

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
/ Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb has provided an update on his health after signing with the team.

“It takes 2 years to really get back and so i’m over the hump. I’m feeling as good as I have been in a long time," Chubb said.

The veteran running back suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, as he underwent two surgeries to repair his ACL, MCL, meniscus, and medial capsule.

Chubb returned to the field in 2024, playing in eight games before breaking his foot in Week 15.

In his comeback, Chubb rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 rushing attempts. The 29-year-old also hauled in five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to the injuries, he was one of the best running backs in the NFL. In the 2022 season, he rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 27 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown.

With Chubb feeling as healthy as he has before the injuries, he could play at a high level alongside their star running back Joe Mixon.

Chubb and Mixon could become the best one-two punch in the league if Chubb plays anywhere close to how he did in the 2022 campaign.

