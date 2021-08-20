Texans WRs: 'Dogs' And A 'Beast'

Despite having recently cut Isaiah Coulter and Damon Hazelton, the Houston Texans still have 10 wide receivers on their roster.

By the sounds of things, it's going to be tough to trim down this group.

"We got nothing but dogs in there," former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore said on Thursday. "We've got a bunch of great players."

A heavy special teams contributor while in Baltimore, Moore followed head coach David Culley to Houston and joined a deep and competitive wide receiver corps made up primarily of veterans.

"Everybody is pushing each other," Moore said. "We've got a little competitive sheet, so we're always staying on top of each other."

According to Moore, this 'competitive sheet' contains; "everything from drops, catches, explosive plays, big plays, everything on there. It comes out to a percentage. I'm a guy, when I see it, I always want to be at the top, but I'm still working to get at the top."

Moore said Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley are currently hovering near the top of the list. Both are expected to lead the receivers this season with Keke Coutee the most likely to start in the slot after Anthony Miller's recent shoulder injury.

However, third-round rookie Nico Collins has been receiving rave reviews throughout camp and given that Moore described him as a "beast," it seems a safe bet he may also push Conley and Cooks for reps sooner rather than later.

