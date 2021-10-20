Source: Texans-Ex Return Man Roberts Heads To AFC West Franchise

    • October 20, 2021
    Source: Texans-Ex Return Man Roberts Heads To L.A. Chargers

    Andre Roberts will remain the AFC for the remainder of the 2021 season
    Author:

    HOUSTON -- Former Houston Texans Pro Bowl return specialist Andre Roberts is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

    Roberts was sidelined for the majority of the preseason with a knee injury, but had returned to action in time for the season.

    He was officially cut by the Texans on Tuesday and now he swiftly has a new NFL employer.

    A Pro Bowl selection each of the past three seasons, the veteran return specialist had remained remarkable durable and productive as he heads into this 12th NFL season.

    Signed by Texans general manager Nick Caserio to a two-year contract with a maximum value of $6.7 million that included a $1 million signing bonus, $2.5 million guaranteed and an annual $100,000 Pro Bowl incentive, Roberts, 33, is a former Arizona Cardinals third-round draft pick from The Citadel has averaged 9.0 yards per punt return for his career prior to this season with three touchdowns and 25.8 yards per kickoff return with two scores.

    He averaged 30 yards per kickoff return and 9.9 yards per punt return last season for the Buffalo Bills. Roberts has caught 261 career passes for 3,044 yards and 15 touchdowns in 163 games with the Cardinals, Washington, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Jets and Bills.

    Roberts was averaging 4.1 yards per punt return and 21.4 yards per kickoff return this season, and the drop in productivity, not all of it attributable to him, led to his departure from the Texans, according to coach David Culley.

    The Texans will hit the road for a second consecutive week to take on former franchise faces DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals remain the NFL's last undefeated team for the 2021 season. 

