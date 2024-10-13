Texans Reveal Inactives Before Patriots Game
The Houston Texans are looking to continue building wins, even if they're not blowout victories. At 4-1 on the season, the club will play it's next four contests without superstar wide receiver Nico Collins. However, their upcoming game against the New England Patriots will see their opponent start a rookie quarterback for the first time of the season.
With the Texans taking on Drake Maye, taking advantage of playing a rookie quarterback could help propel them to a victory. This is certainly a game Houston should win, and doing so by a large margin would be a statement.
READ MORE: Texans Excited for Dameon Pierce Return
Here's how the Texans' inactives list played out before their game against New England on the road:
- WR Robert Woods
- CB Kamari Lassiter
- S Jimmie Ward
- G Nick Broeker
- DE Rashad Weaver
While Collins is out, the Texans will see the return of their running back corps, which should open up the offense significantly. Considering how their injury report looked to start the week, Houston having a healthy squad on the road significantly raises their chances of starting without Collins on the right foot.
Now, the Texans have to take care of busines. Expect second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud to spread the wealth among his targets while the team should heavily involve the rushing attack to open up the passing game.
READ MORE: Analyst Predicts Texans vs. Patriots Outcome
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans WR Nico Collins Heads to IR; What's Next?
• Texans vs. Patriots: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
• Texans Coach Gives Take on Patriots' Drake Maye