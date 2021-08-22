Texans Reveal WR Nico Collins Injury Issue

ARLINGTON -- Texans rookie wide receiver Nico Collins didn't play Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys as a precautionary measure, according to coach David Culley.

Culley indicated that Collins has a minor muscle pull.

Collins made the trip with the team to AT&T Stadium, but didn't dress out and was seen before the game stretching his quadriceps.

The third-round draft pick from Michigan isn't expected to miss a lot of time due to the injury.

"Nico will be fine," Culley said. "He just had a little muscle pull, something that we felt like we didn't really need to play him tonight for that reason. We knew that if we gave it some rest he will be ready to go. He actually could have played tonight, if we had wanted him to play tonight. our staff felt like it was best to not play him so he could get that taken care of and move forward."

Signed to a four-year, $4.871 million contract that includes a $902,920 signing bonus, Collins has run the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. He's shedding any rust accumulated when he opted out for last year for his final season with the Wolverines. Collins, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound Alabama native who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. led the Big Ten Conference with a 19.7 average per catch in 2019, finishing with 37 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns.

Between how he’s absorbing the playbook and sharpening his route running while adapting to the NFL, Collins figures into the Texans’ equation as a large outside wide receiver who can go up and get the football and defeat press coverage to gain separation on deep passes.

“Really liked his size, liked his speed,” Texans wide receivers coach Robert Prince said during the offseason. “Plays physical, has a large catching radius. Just something to add to our receiving corps. Just liked those traits that he had.”

