'Texans' Roby Has 'Slight Concussion': QB Driskell Cut

With Roby out for the Jacksonville Jaguars game, Vernon Hargreaves will start opposite Terrance Mitchell.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans held out veteran corner Bradley Roby against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a slight concussion, according to coach David Culley. Meanwhile, they are moving on from a vet QB.

First to the defense …

"We didn't want to take a chance on him with that," Culley said.

Roby is suspended for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he completes the final punishment stemming from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL performance-enhancing drug policy.

“Bradley won’t play in the first game, but Bradley’s fine," Culley said.

“We feel comfortable with whoever ends up getting that starting job out there in place of Bradley," Culley said. "That cornerback position has been a good position for us. Obviously, there’s not a lot of depth there now because of some of the injuries, but we feel comfortable that whoever we put back there will be good.”

Meanwhile, the Texans are cutting veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel after signing him during the offseason to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The contract included achievable incentive clauses.

Driskel chose the Texans over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Driskel received a $1 million base salary with $500,000 guaranteed for skill, injury and salary cap, a $250,000 signing bonus, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $750,000 in achievable playtime incentives.

A former San Francisco 49ers sixth-round draft pick from Louisiana Tech who began his career at Florida, Driskel has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

Driskel, 28, has passed for 2,120 career yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 309 yards and three scores.

Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 last season with Denver. He was released in May.

In his only season at Louisiana Tech, he passed for 4,026 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Driskel (6-foot-4, 234 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds.

The Texans also cut offensive guard Danny Isidora and undrafted rookie offensive lineman Carson Green, according to sources.

The Texans cut former New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo, according to a source. Izzo was acquired in a trade this offseason.

The Texans are cutting veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Douglas drew interest from multiple NFL teams, including the New England Patriots, per sources, after being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former Philadelphia Eagles third-round draft pick from West Virginia adds an experienced presence to the Texans' secondary. He has also played for the Carolina Panthers.

Douglas has 180 tackles, five interceptions, 10 tackles for losses and 34 passes defensed in 60 career games and 29 starts

The New Jersey native led the Big 12 Conference and was named first-team all-league after tying for the lead nationally with eight interceptions.

Douglas (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.