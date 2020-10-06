Texans Crennel Becomes Oldest NFL Coach Ever

This isn't necessarily a negative but it is certainly a notable fact: Romeo Crennel is the oldest head coach in the history of the NFL.

With Bill O’Brien ousted by the Houston Texans on Monday, the franchise announced that veteran assistant Crennel would be elevated to the top job on an interim basis.

And with that, Crennel - age 73 - is a history-maker.

The Texans, at 0-4, would be interested in a different sort of history, becoming just the second team ever to qualify for the NFL playoffs after such a putrid start. But first things first, with Crennel - who has some credentials as the former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns - moving up from being the assistant head coach and taking over in time to supervise Houston's Week 5 preparation for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Crennel's hire means that George Halas, who coached the Bears at age 72, is now the second-oldest coach ever.

Pete Carroll of the Seahawks and Bill Belichick of the Patriots (a mentor to both O'Brien and Crennel) are in their late 60's and can eventually chase this mark. But it belongs to Crennel now, with an audition that isn't likely to make him the head coach at 74, too - his birthday is next June.

But it's history for now, and for now it's the best the Texans can manage.