Skip to main content

Texans Rookie LB Christian Harris Nearing Return?

After months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, Houston Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris made his long-awaited return to practice.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans designated a few players from the injury reserve list ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Rookie linebacker Christian Harris made his long-awaited return to the practice field Wednesday morning. But coach Lovie Smith does not expect Harris to play an integral role for the Texans amid his return.

"It’s hard to say that right now," Smith said. "Just keep in mind, he’s a rookie, and he’s never played in a game for us. He’s back out on the practice field. That’s the first step about availability. He’s available now, and we’ve started the process."

Harris sustained a hamstring injury during training camp and has been on the sidelines since early August. 

Harris spent time practicing alongside the presumed first team during voluntary OTAs in June. At the time, Smith said Harris was progressing the way the franchise wanted, but his injury has certainly changed the trajectory of his rookie season.

The Texans drafted Harris during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft at pick no. 75 from Alabama. Smith and general manager Nick Caserio embraced each other in the war room following Harris' selection in April.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"All of those training camp practices, four weeks of practice — they matter, and you get better each time you practice," Smith said. "Give us a little time to see exactly where he is. As soon as he’s ready to go and he can function and have an opportunity to have success — he’ll be out there."

In addition to Harris, the Texans also designated veteran defensive lineman Mario Addison for return.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

james robinson 21
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans at Jaguars: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

By Zach Dimmitt
Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins (12) makes a play against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason.
Houston Texans Latest News

WR Nico Collins: Texans Can't Let Early Struggles 'Kill the Rest of the Season'

By David Harrison
conley tex
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Cut WR Chris Conley

By Texans Daily Staff
C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans Latest News

New Sheriff in Houston? Texans Select Next Franchise QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19165831
Houston Texans Latest News

'He's Our QB': Texans Davis Mills 'Regressing'? Young Leader Has Commitment from Coach Lovie Smith

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19165841 (1)
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans OL Kenyon Green On Performance vs. Chargers: 'I Could Have Been Better'

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19166066 (1)
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce Career Day: What It Means For Future

By Coty M. Davis
Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Coach Lovie Smith: Quit Saying We're 'Close' - Notebook on Houston Loss vs. Chargers

By Grant Afseth