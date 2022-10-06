Texans Rookie LB Christian Harris Nearing Return?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans designated a few players from the injury reserve list ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Rookie linebacker Christian Harris made his long-awaited return to the practice field Wednesday morning. But coach Lovie Smith does not expect Harris to play an integral role for the Texans amid his return.

"It’s hard to say that right now," Smith said. "Just keep in mind, he’s a rookie, and he’s never played in a game for us. He’s back out on the practice field. That’s the first step about availability. He’s available now, and we’ve started the process."

Harris sustained a hamstring injury during training camp and has been on the sidelines since early August.

Harris spent time practicing alongside the presumed first team during voluntary OTAs in June. At the time, Smith said Harris was progressing the way the franchise wanted, but his injury has certainly changed the trajectory of his rookie season.

The Texans drafted Harris during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft at pick no. 75 from Alabama. Smith and general manager Nick Caserio embraced each other in the war room following Harris' selection in April.

"All of those training camp practices, four weeks of practice — they matter, and you get better each time you practice," Smith said. "Give us a little time to see exactly where he is. As soon as he’s ready to go and he can function and have an opportunity to have success — he’ll be out there."

In addition to Harris, the Texans also designated veteran defensive lineman Mario Addison for return.

