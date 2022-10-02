Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.

After the game, Stingley said his arm felt "fine."

"He was down for a while, but Derek was able to finish the game," coach Lovie Smith said. "He should be okay moving forward."

Though Stingley's bruised arm was the first injury scare of his NFL career, it was far from the only injury issue he's had dating back to his time in college.

During his final season at LSU, Stingley sustained a torn ligament in his left foot that limited him to three games during the 2021 campaign.

The year prior, Stingley missed three games during his sophomore season. He missed LSU's season opener in 2020 with a non-COVID-19 illness, and a sprained ankle forced Stingley to miss the final two games in 2020.

Stingley finished the game against the Chargers with five tackles, which included four solo hits. Despite not recording an interception, Stingley has recorded three pass deflections during the first four games of his career.

