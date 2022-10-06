Texans 'Hope' Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. Can Play After Suffering Arm Injury vs. Chargers

HOUSTON — Rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during the Houston Texans' 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

The injury occurred midway through the fourth quarter after Stingley made a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.

During practice Thursday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center, Stingley participated as the Texans prepared for their Week 5 match against the 2-2- Jacksonville Jaguars.

But for the second day in a row, Stingley was a participant while wearing a brace on his left arm.

"We hope he can [play]," coach Lovie Smith said. "It’s like we said before, it was a bruise. He was in a brace today to protect it a little bit. He should be good to go on Sunday."

Stingley finished the game against the Chargers with five tackles, which included four solo hits. Despite not recording an interception, Stingley has registered three pass deflections and a sack during the first four games of his career.

Stingley's bruised arm is the first injury scare of his pro career. After an impressive freshman season at LSU, Stingley appeared in 10 games over the next two years due to a series of injuries.

In 2021, Stingley played three games for LSU after sustaining a torn ligament in his left foot.

