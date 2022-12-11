Houston Texans Rookie Fullback Troy Hairston Out Against Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON -- Houston Texans rookie fullback Troy Hairston is out for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a rib injury. Hairston suffered the injury against the Cleveland Browns and returned to practice Friday.

He had hoped to and was confident he would be able to play Sunday, but the Texans opted to hold him out as a precautionary measure.

Without Hairston, the lead blocker for standout rookie running back Dameon Pierce, the Texans have all four tight ends active: O.J. Howard, who was a healthy scratch against the Browns, Jordan Akins, Teagan Quitoriano and Brevin Jordan. Cooks leads the Texans with 44 receptions for 520 yards and one touchdown on 71 targets. Collins has 37 catches for 481 yards and two scores on 66 targets.

The Texans will lean on Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore as their primary wide receivers, as they did against the Philadelphia Eagles when starting quarterback Davis Mills had two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Moore has 27 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns on 40 targets.

Dorsett has caught 12 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets. The Cowboys' defense allows just 179.8 passing yards per game, ranking second in the NFL in passing defense.

“We had a similar situation arise a few weeks back," offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. "We had to adapt and improvise. Without a doubt, it will be a tremendous challenge if we were in a situation where we didn’t play with both of those guys. I don’t foresee that being an issue.”

The Texans have wide receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Eno Benjamin active again. Neither had any touches or targets against the Browns in their debuts for the Texans.

“Both guys have worked tirelessly to learn our offense and get on the same page with our quarterbacks," Hamilton said. "You guys understand how important it is that the quarterback can trust that the receiver is going to get to a spot and vice versa, the receivers can trust that the quarterback can make the appropriate throws."

