Despite 'Great Year', Texans Rookie Safety Jalen Pitre Wants to 'Continue to Improve'

Texans safety Jalen Pitre is poised to be a franchise cornerstone in the secondary for years to come.

Despite a 3-13-1 record, the Houston Texans have plenty of reason to be positive about their future. Among those was a standout rookie class, headlined by safety Jalen Pitre.

Pitre, drafted by the Texans with the No. 37 overall pick, showed he's a franchise cornerstone. Even after a successful rookie season, Pitre is ready to improve as a player in his second year.

“I look back and say it was a great year,” Pitre said. “I got a good amount of turnovers and was very impactful for the defense. Looking forward, I want to do a lot more. I will continue to improve.”

The rookie safety led the Texans, and all rookies, in tackles with 147 tackles. He also hauled in five interceptions, second to only cornerback Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks who came away with six.

No, it was not a successful season for the Texans based purely on the number in the win column.

However, moving Pitre and his fellow rookies showed they can be franchise building blocks. For a team preparing for a new coach, a young player like Pitre is a positive recruiting tool, especially with his desire to make a good first impression.

"I don’t think it matters when you are talking about the scheme, whether he is an offensive or defensive coach,” Pitre said “The biggest thing is you want to make a good first impression and show the coach that you love to work, you care about the team, and you want to get your job done."

"That is what I am looking forward to, and really excited about getting this new coach.”

The future is bright in Houston, with a new coach coming in and Pitre leading the way in the secondary.

