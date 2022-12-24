Texans Rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano OUT vs. Titans With Knee Injury

During the second quarter vs. the Titans, Houston Texans rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano went down with a knee injury.

The Houston Texans lost one of their most significant players during their Week 16 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

Midway through the second quarter, rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano went down due to a knee injury. And according to the Texans, Quitoriano is out for the rest of the game.

The rookie prospect from Oregon State has played a vital role in helping the Texans' offense. He has recorded 30 yards on four catches and a pair of touchdowns.

"I knew always playing Oregon State, the team was kind of built similar to what we had at Stanford," second-year quarterback Davis Mills said. "We knew they had really talented tight ends who were able to block and catch passes.

"Once we drafted him, seeing some of his film from college and seeing what he’s done early on, it’s extremely impressive. The more he continues to develop like he has, I’m really excited for his future."

Quitoriano has been the second most productive player in the position group. Jordan Akins leads all tight ends with 348 yards with 28 catches and three touchdowns. The Texans held a 10-7 lead over the Titans at the time of Quitoriano's injury.

