Texans Inactives: Blacklock Out after Week 2 Ejection

The Houston Texans have revealed their six inactive for Sunday's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, and among them are three of their recently drafted rookies.

Inactive

Duke Johnson, RB

Cornell Armstrong, CB

Jonathan Greenard, OLB (R)

Peter Kalambayi, LB

Charlie Heck, T (R)

Ross Blacklock, DT (R)

Ejected from last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, TCU rookie Blacklock has had a tough start to life in Houston. With just one assisted tackle in 27 defensive snaps so far this season, the second-round pick is yet to find his feet in the NFL.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have him listed as a 'healthy scratch' this week, leaving it hard to put his absence down to much other than his performances and ejection.

Johnson remains sidelined with an ankle injury picked up against the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning the Texans run game will have to rely more heavily on David Johnson once again.

C.J. Prosise was elevated from the practice squad for a second-straight week and given he now has another week's practice in this system, he should feature at Heinz Field. Full back Cullen Gillaspia has also returned after suffering a concussion against the Ravens.

Fourth-round pick Heck has yet to play this season and this won't be changing any time soon. The Texans continue to go for experience in Roderick Johnson and Brent Qvale over the rookie as backups.

Still recovering from a hamstring injury, Kalambayi did not travel to Pittsburgh this week. Meanwhile, Greenard was not listed on the injury report this week for the first time and yet remains inactive.

It can be assumed this is down to the hamstring issue he has suffered from since training camp and a lack of reps as a result.

Cornerback Armstrong has yet to be active this season, with Phillip Gaines, Keion Crossen, and rookie John Reid preferred.