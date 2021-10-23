Texans Make 2 Roster Moves for Cardinals Game

PHOENIX -- The Houston Texans have activated veteran linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis from injured reserve-designated for return.

The Texans also elevated center-guard Cole Toner from the practice squad.

Pierre-Louis returned to practice after recovering from a strained hamstring.

Pierre-Louis missed time with a concussion during the preseason.

Both players are now available to participate in Sunday's game here in Arizona against the Cardinals.

Signed to a two-year contract that carries a maximum value of $8 million and includes a $1 million signing bonus, Pierre-Louis' deal has $2.75 million total guaranteed, including a fully guaranteed $1.75 million base salary in 2021. Pierre-Louis has a $2.75 million non-guaranteed base salary in 2022.

The deal has up to $750,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually and a $500,000 annual playtime incentive.

The former Boston College standout and Seattle Seahawks fourth-round draft pick had 56 tackles and one sack last season for the Washington Football Team. Playing for the Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Washington, Pierre-Louis has 184 career tackles, two sacks, eight tackles for losses and nine quarterback hits.

Toner was released by the Texans following training camp after signing a one-year contract during the offseason.

Toner played for Texans offensive line coach James Campen with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last season in Los Angeles, Toner played in 10 games with three starts last season. He was with the Chargers for the past two seasons. He was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad in October.

Toner is a 2016 Cardinals fifth-round draft pick from Harvard who's also played for the Bengals and Patriots.