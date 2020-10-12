Texans Roster Moves Include Pro Bowl LB to IR

The Houston Texans on Monday are busy with a series of roster moves, the most prominent of which features the shuffling of veteran inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the injured reserve list due to his need of season-ending shoulder surgery, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

McKinney, a former Pro Bowl selection, was inactive for Sunday's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston's first win of the season. He was replaced in the starting lineup Sunday by Tyrell Adams, who recorded a career-high 13 tackles during the 30-14 victory over the Jaguars.

As first noted by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans' roster shuffling continues with the following moves:

*Former Cowboys wide receiver and special-teams ace Dwayne Harris has been released from the practice squad

*Backup quarterback Alex McGough has been released.

*Nate Hall and Jonathan Owens have reverted from the active roster to the practice squad, as is permissible under the new COVID-19 rules allowing such flexibility.

*Signed to the active roster is linebacker Kyle Emanuel.

*Signed to the practice squad is yet another former Cowboy, kicker Brett Maher.

*Signed to the practice squad is Matt Overton, a former Pro Bowl long-snapper with the Colts.

*Signed to the practice squad is linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, a Houston native who played at Rice.