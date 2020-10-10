Texans Roster Moves: Two Elevated As Injuries Take Their Toll

As Houston prepares to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Texans have elevated safety Jonathan Owens and linebacker Nate Hall from the practice squad. This comes just a day after five Texans were listed as questionable for head coach Romeo Crennel's first game in charge.

Cornerback and core special teamer Keion Crossen was added to the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury and is questionable for this week. Owens would provide depth in a secondary that is already without backup safety and special teamer A.J. Moore who was placed on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring in Week 3.

Owens made one appearance for the Texans last season, playing eight snaps on special teams. An undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western St. he was initially picked up by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 before spending much of the 2019 season on Houston's practice squad.

Regarding Hall, the move is not surprising. As Houston heads into their first AFC South divisional matchup of the season, linebackers Peter Kalambayi and Benardrick McKinney have both been listed as questionable. Kalambayi has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 2, while team captain McKinney has been dealing with a shoulder issue this week.

The elevation of Hall suggests either at least one of Kalambayi/McKinney will be out come Sunday.

Hall, the former undrafted free agent out of Northwestern, has bounced between practice squads since 2019, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills as well as Houston.

Given that the Texans are already without linebacker Duke Ejiofor who was placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL back in August, they may be wise to dip into free agency for depth in the long-term.

One player who we think maybe deserves a workout is former first-round pick of the St. Louis Rams Alec Ogletree. The 29-year old linebacker was cut on Saturday by the New York Jets after making two appearances. With 95 NFL starts under his belt, a player of his experience might be a smart eventual addition to the Texans' roster.