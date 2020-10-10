SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Roster Moves: Two Elevated As Injuries Take Their Toll

Anthony R Wood

As Houston prepares to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Texans have elevated safety Jonathan Owens and linebacker Nate Hall from the practice squad. This comes just a day after five Texans were listed as questionable for head coach Romeo Crennel's first game in charge.

Cornerback and core special teamer Keion Crossen was added to the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury and is questionable for this week. Owens would provide depth in a secondary that is already without backup safety and special teamer A.J. Moore who was placed on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring in Week 3.

Owens made one appearance for the Texans last season, playing eight snaps on special teams. An undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western St. he was initially picked up by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 before spending much of the 2019 season on Houston's practice squad.

Regarding Hall, the move is not surprising. As Houston heads into their first AFC South divisional matchup of the season, linebackers Peter Kalambayi and Benardrick McKinney have both been listed as questionable. Kalambayi has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 2, while team captain McKinney has been dealing with a shoulder issue this week. 

The elevation of Hall suggests either at least one of Kalambayi/McKinney will be out come Sunday.

Hall, the former undrafted free agent out of Northwestern, has bounced between practice squads since 2019, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills as well as Houston.

Given that the Texans are already without linebacker Duke Ejiofor who was placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL back in August, they may be wise to dip into free agency for depth in the long-term. 

One player who we think maybe deserves a workout is former first-round pick of the St. Louis Rams Alec Ogletree. The 29-year old linebacker was cut on Saturday by the New York Jets after making two appearances. With 95 NFL starts under his belt, a player of his experience might be a smart eventual addition to the Texans' roster.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside the AFC South: Position Group Expectations, Texans & More

Inside the AFC South: Position Group Expectations for the AFC South division

Matt Galatzan

Injury Report: Five Texans Questionable Vs. Jaguars

Houston head coach Romeo Crennel has five questionable players to decide on come Sunday as the Texans host AFC South divisional Rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Anthony R Wood

Texans' Romeo Crennel's Message Is Simple: Trust Your Teammate

Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel said on Friday in the buildup to this weekend's game hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars that they key to defensive improvements is focusing on your job and trusting your teammates.

Anthony R Wood

How to Watch: Jaguars vs Texans - 'A New Era?'

After yet another disappointing loss this past weekend, the Houston Texans take the field on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, facing a must-win situation ... and a 'new era'

Matt Galatzan

Texans OC Tim Kelly Has 'Open Book' Says Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans open their pos-Bill O'Brien era against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has the backing of his Pro Bowl quarterback to perform.

Anthony R Wood

Injury Report: Romeo Crennel's Texans Almost Healthy

Houston's injury report showed all but one participating to some extent, as Romeo Crennel prepares his team to face a less healthy-looking Jacksonville Jaguars.

Anthony R Wood

Texans 2021 Free Agent Power Rankings: Stills vs. Fuller

We spotlight the five free agents the Texans are most likely to keep in 2021 (as of NFL Week 5)

Matthew Postins

Texans Expected to Add Veteran Kicker Brett Maher to Practice Squad

The Houston Texans are expected to add a veteran kicker to their practice squad in former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher

jadateague

Watt: Texans Rebuild Must Be Deshaun-Friendly

Watt Says The Houston Texans Rebuild Must Be Deshaun-Friendly ... So How Much Power Should QB Watson Have?

Mike Fisher

Injury Report: Texans Down A Tight End

The Houston Texans are down a tight end as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Anthony R Wood